Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 6,643 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of BOX worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 435,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

