Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,500,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $324.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $319.11 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

