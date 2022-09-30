COPS FINANCE Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. COPS FINANCE has a market cap of $523,610.00 and $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $29.50 or 0.00151104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

COPS FINANCE Coin Profile

COPS FINANCE’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official website is copsfinance.com. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

