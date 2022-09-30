Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

