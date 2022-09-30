Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

