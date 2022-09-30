Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 108,149 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

