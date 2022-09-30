Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average of $361.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

