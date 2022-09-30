Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Cosan by 154.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cosan by 61.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.