Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Cosan Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CSAN stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
