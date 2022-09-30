CoShi Inu (COSHI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $627,064.00

CoShi Inu (COSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One CoShi Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoShi Inu has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. CoShi Inu has a total market capitalization of $627,064.00 and $9,322.00 worth of CoShi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoShi Inu Profile

CoShi Inu’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. CoShi Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. CoShi Inu’s official website is corgishiba.dog. CoShi Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibacorgidog and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoShi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$COSHI is the new project of the Shiba Corgi ecosystem. $COSHI is built on Ethereum Blockchain and intended on being a long term project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoShi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoShi Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoShi Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

