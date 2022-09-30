Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

