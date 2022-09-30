Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $478.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

