Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.87.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.