Courier Capital LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $211.66 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.