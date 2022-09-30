Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

