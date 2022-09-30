Courier Capital LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

