Courier Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

