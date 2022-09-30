Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,464,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,123,474 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

