Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $450.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.88 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

