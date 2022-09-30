Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

