Courier Capital LLC Sells 54 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

DHR stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

