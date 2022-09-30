Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $333.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.53 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.