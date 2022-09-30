Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.63. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

