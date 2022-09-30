Cowen Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $62.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

