Cream Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $4,724.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00039554 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

