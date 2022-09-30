Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $174.90

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 181.49 ($2.19), with a volume of 1187035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).
Crest Nicholson Stock Up 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £470.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.93.
Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
