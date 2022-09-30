Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $174.90

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 181.49 ($2.19), with a volume of 1187035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £470.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.93.

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

About Crest Nicholson

In other news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

