Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Crestchic stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.30) on Thursday. Crestchic has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £76.82 million and a PE ratio of 3,871.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

