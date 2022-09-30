CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $114.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.