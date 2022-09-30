Critical Comparison: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) vs. Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.95 billion 4.17 $772.02 million $7.82 26.98 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.66 $71.66 million $2.19 21.43

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Align Technology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Align Technology and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 15.52% 17.47% 10.78% Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Align Technology and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 0 8 0 2.78 Enovis 0 2 4 0 2.67

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $358.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.82%. Enovis has a consensus price target of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Align Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Enovis.

Summary

Align Technology beats Enovis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing services; ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; iTero model and dies; third party scanners and digital scans; Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan. The company sells its products in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

