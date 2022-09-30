Critical Contrast: Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and SNDL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.86 -$319.60 million ($1.22) -2.16 SNDL $44.78 million 8.16 -$183.82 million ($0.64) -3.44

SNDL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs. SNDL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.68% -2.67% -1.19% SNDL -55.81% -5.93% -5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cresco Labs and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and SNDL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 406.78%. SNDL has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 135.76%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than SNDL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats SNDL on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

