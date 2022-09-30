Critical Contrast: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ra Medical Systems and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,116.59%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than TearLab.

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -165.28% -120.96% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and TearLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 354.89 -$25.07 million ($2.43) -0.05 TearLab $22.66 million N/A -$5.42 million N/A N/A

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Summary

TearLab beats Ra Medical Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

