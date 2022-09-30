Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in September

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.