Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in September

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
