Critical Survey: EngageSmart (ESMT) vs. The Competition

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EngageSmart to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EngageSmart and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $216.28 million -$8.97 million -1,026.50 EngageSmart Competitors $1.82 billion $284.88 million 22.17

EngageSmart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EngageSmart. EngageSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90 EngageSmart Competitors 1665 11454 24463 535 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EngageSmart and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

EngageSmart currently has a consensus price target of $31.94, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 50.33%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart -0.12% 2.13% 1.98% EngageSmart Competitors -81.45% -85.85% -8.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EngageSmart beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.