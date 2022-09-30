Critical Survey: GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) versus Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.00 $16.11 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $138.07 million 3.42 $47.17 million $5.22 9.79

Profitability

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 27.00% 17.10% 1.33% Southern Missouri Bancorp 34.13% 15.19% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services. Further, it provides accounts and digital banking services; and debit or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposits, and retirement savings plans; and residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity, automobile, second mortgage, mobile home, and deposit-secured loans. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 48 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, Rolla, Arnold, and Oakville, Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

