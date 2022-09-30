Critical Survey: Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) and Its Competitors

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mobiquity Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $2.67 million -$19.37 million -0.14 Mobiquity Technologies Competitors $1.36 billion $585.69 million 0.94

Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -879.32% N/A -236.27% Mobiquity Technologies Competitors -21.21% -101.92% -10.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies Competitors 83 388 574 7 2.48

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.65%. Given Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobiquity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobiquity Technologies competitors beat Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers data intelligence platform that provides data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange, a data focused technology solution that enables individuals and companies to build actionable data and insights for their own use or for resale. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

