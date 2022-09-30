Critical Survey: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -27,921.82% -34.59% -32.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 106.94 -$4.95 million N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 598.65 -$35.01 million ($1.57) -0.99

Analyst Recommendations

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sera Prognostics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aclarion and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aclarion presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.68%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.61%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Aclarion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Aclarion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

