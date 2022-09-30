Critical Survey: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Copper and Gold and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Quantum Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -41.67 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

