Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

