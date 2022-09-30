Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Croda International and Smurfit Kappa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.85 billion 4.88 $331.56 million $1.29 27.24 Smurfit Kappa Group $11.96 billion 0.60 $803.33 million N/A N/A

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Croda International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Croda International and Smurfit Kappa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smurfit Kappa Group is more favorable than Croda International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Smurfit Kappa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Croda International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12.In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

