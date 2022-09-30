Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 22103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 278.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,780.08%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

