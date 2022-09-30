CrossFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $600,000.00 (CRFI)

CrossFi (CRFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One CrossFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CrossFi has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. CrossFi has a total market capitalization of $600,000.00 and $10,539.00 worth of CrossFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CrossFi

CrossFi’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. CrossFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for CrossFi is www.crossfimain.com/#/pc/home. CrossFi’s official Twitter account is @crossfidao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CrossFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossFi is a cross-chain liquidity sharing protocol characterized by multi-chain lending and synthetic assets. It aims to connect and release all isolated liquidity of existing public chains.CRFI is used as the centre of gravity of the CrossFi protocol governance. AAVE is used to vote and decide on the outcome of CrossFi governance proposals. Apart from this, CRFI can be staked within the protocol to provide security/insurance to the protocol/depositors. Stakers earn staking rewards and fees from the protocol.”

