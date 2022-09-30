CryptoBlades Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.29 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00017071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.01636374 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00034843 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

