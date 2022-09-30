Cryptobuyer (XPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded up 150% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 76% lower against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $12,420.00 and $40.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io/en. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners.Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

