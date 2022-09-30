CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,527.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.75.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.