CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR EVD opened at €40.84 ($41.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.09. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.26 ($43.12) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($74.16).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

