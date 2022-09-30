CUDOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.77 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. CUDOS has a market cap of $49.77 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,738,268,669 coins and its circulating supply is 3,457,219,088 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.