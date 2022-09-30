Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.72 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

