Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

