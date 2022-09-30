Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

