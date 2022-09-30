Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $33.98 or 0.00176411 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00251768 BTC.
Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile
Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.
Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading
