Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Cyclub has a market cap of $31.22 million and $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

